Man United and Everton both interested in Arnautovic as the red devils inch closer to him...
02 June at 23:00Manchester United are looking to keep improving as José Mourinho wants his club to have an important summer transfer window. They are close to acquiring Fred from Shakhtar as they also have their eyes on West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic. The 29 year old, who played for Inter Milan in the past, had a good season with West Ham in the English Premier league as he scored 11 EPL goals in 28 EPL starts for the club in 2017-2018.
UNITED AND EVERTON HAVE INTEREST IN HIM - Manchester United have been after him for a few weeks now but they aren't the only ones as it seems like Everton also have a strong interest in Marko Arnautovic. As the Express reported, West Ham want to get around 50 million pounds for their striker as won't come cheap. Even if Everton also like him, Manchester United are reportedly in pole position for him as he could soon become a red devil...
Marko Arnautovic appeared in 40 games overall on the season for club and country as he scored 14 goals and added 6 assists in 2017-2018.
