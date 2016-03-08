Man United and Inter handed hope as Kroos ‘will leave Real Madrid’
11 April at 21:55According to the latest reports from England, Real Madrid are planning to sell one of their best midfielders, Toni Kroos, who's being courted by many big European clubs ahead of the transfer window this summer.
The German has been with the club since 2014, arriving after the famous World Cup win with for his National team in Brazil. However, he could be heading towards a change in environment, as the Bernabeu side are willing to listen to offers from other clubs.
In fact, Sky Sports UK reports that the likes of Man City, Man Utd, Inter and Juventus are keeping tabs on the player, and at least one of them could decide to make an offer this summer. The price tag of the player remains unknown, but considering his quality and age (29), he won't be cheap for any of the clubs interested.
Go to comments