Man United and Inter in contacts for Lukaku as next week could be decisive, Icardi left out of Inter's Asian tour: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Serie A giants Inter are still continuing to pursue a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku despite Manchester United's big demands for the Belgian, Calciomercato understand. Lukaku joined United from fellow Premier League side Everton in the summer of 2017 and after a good first season, he endured an inconsistent second season this past campaign. He is now looking for a move away from Old Trafford. Our correspondent Pasquale Guarro understands that talks are still ongoing involving all three parties but United's valuation for the striker has increased to as much as 85 million euros. Next week should be decisive on the Lukaku-Inter front....



Also, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi will not travel to Asia with the Inter squad for their pre-season tour. Icardi's relationship with Inter has broken down since February, when he was removed captaincy. Since then, he hasn't played much for Inter and missed a penalty in the last game of the season. He has been told to leave the club. A statement issued by the club said: "Mauro Icardi will return to Milan from the Lugano training camp today. The club and the Argentine striker have made this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue on his path of athletic reconditioning in the coming days but will not take part in the Summer Tour in Asia."



