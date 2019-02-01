Man United and Inter to battle it out for SMS as Icardi is set to leave, Theo Hernandez joins Milan: the top transfer news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Premier League giants Manchester United have been alerted as Inter have entered the race to sign Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic. Corriere.it claim that Inter could be willing to offer a cash plus Roberto Gagliardini to Lazio for SMS. With Icardi set to leave, Inter could be a possibility for the talented midfielder.



Speaking of Icardi, Marotta said to Sky Sport: "Nainggolan and Icardi? We need clarity and transparency. They're great players and talented, but it's not enough. They are not part of our project, I say this with transparency and respect. Icardi is on the market. But we respect the contractual agreements."



Finally, AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid. The details of the deal haven't been confirmed yet but according to Radio Rossonera, it seems that the left-back will be joining Milan on a 2 million euros paid loan with an obligation to buy set at 18 million euros (he signed a deal up until 2024 with the rossoneri).



