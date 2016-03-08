Man United and PSG alerted as Lazio 'need to sell Milinkovic-Savic quickly'

Lazio want to find a solution for their star midfielder Milinkovic-Savic’s career at the club as quickly as possible. The Serbian international is being linked with a move away from the club ahead of the next season, with Manchester United and PSG seemingly being the most interested suitors.



However, with more than a month passed by, there have been no concrete offers for the 24-year-old and the Biancocelesti are running out of patience as they don’t want to be in a situation where they will lose their best player but will end without his replacement.



Lazio have identified Trabzonspor’s Yusuf Yazıcı as the player to replace their star midfielder but he is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lille. However, Trabzonspor are not willing to let the attacking midfielder go for less than of €20 million and has also hinted that they will be interested in keeping the 22-year-old if no club will meet their valuation for the Turkey international.



