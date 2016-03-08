Man United and Spurs targets set for Samp exit

Sampdoria are having a positive season, mainly due to the fantastic form of Fabio Quagliarella and the club is already thinking about the future, with the most important situations concerning the possible sale of the club, with the transfer market being very important.



As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is ready to sell its two jewels: defender Andersen and midfielder Praet. Both players have many suitors around Europe, with English clubs Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly interested in their services.



The club has already identified replacements for the duo: Morten Thorsby from Heerenveen to replace Praet and Julian Chabot from Groningen for the defence, with both negotiations near completion.