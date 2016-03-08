Man United and Tottenham inquire about Juventus flop: the latest
18 January at 12:40Eight appearances for a total of 280 minutes. Those are the numbers of Emre Can this season. The player is unhappy and his salary of 6 million net plus bonuses does not change that fact. He did not get a chance even in the Coppa Italia against Udinese and has a great desire to leave the Allianz Stadium, as reported by Tuttosport.
The problem, however, is that no club has actually come forward with the right offer. Obviously, Juventus cannot think of receiving the 50 million release clause valid for abroad (in force since the summer of 2020), but the Bianconeri are hoping to receive a figure in the vicinity of 30 million to guarantee a capital gain.
Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be a likely destination several months ago, with talks of a possible swap deal with Leandro Paredes, but the deal never really took off. Tottenham and Manchester United have enquired about the player, with the possibility that Can could be involved in a deal for Pogba, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund appreciate the player but have not made a serious approach so far.
But even Juventus are having some doubts about whether to sell the German international or not, considering the long-term injury of Sami Khedira, whom Emre Can could replace on the Champions League list for the second part of the campaign.
Go to comments