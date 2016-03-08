Man United back in the running for England star
14 October at 18:25Manchester United are looking to save the season after a negative start to the campaign. Jose Mourinho's position is seemingly safe for now during the international break and the club could give the manager the much-desired central defender he is looking for in Harry Maguire.
According to Daily Mirror, Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham is not the only United target for the defensive department. The Red Devils have also identified Harry Maguire from Leicester as a potential reinforcement.
Maguire ended up in Mourinho's viewfinder even last season, but eventually, a deal did not materialize due to the high price tag of the player. The English paper also adds that the centre-back was scouted by United representatives during England's match against Croatia in the Nations League.
Maguire is an integral part of Leicester's defence and has so far started in all matches in the Premier League this seasons, scoring 2 goals in 8 matches for his club.
