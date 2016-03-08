Thomas Meunier could have left Paris Saint-Germain this summer, frustrating Manchester United fans who were interested in seeing him move to Old Trafford.

The self-confessed Red Devils fan has been linked to a number of clubs, including Barcelona, who had expressed an interest in him.

Following a promising World Cup performance, the Belgian was pondering a departure from the Ligue 1 champions, as Dani Alves was still ahead of him in the pecking order.

‘I greatly appreciate PSG as a club, but I feel unfulfilled in Paris. I want the trust of the club and the coach. I did not feel that last season,” he was quoted as saying in early July.

Signed after a good showing at Euro 2016, the 27-year-old has gone on to impress in the short time available, and his future in Paris is looking good now as Alves is injured.

The Belgian has a deal until 2020 with the Parisians, and he has been playing well so far this season.