Man United beat Man City to Wan-Bissaka signing, Ceballos opens up to Milan: the top news of the day

SHOW GALLERY

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The English full-back, who was also a target of United's cross-city rivals Manchester City, has completed a move believed to be in the region of €55-60m. The deal was widely expected to be completed and confirmation has come from the club today to provide the final 'yes' on the deal.



Also, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos could have possibly hinted at an exit from the club by saying that he can't get what he wants at Real- regular football. In an interview that Ceballos gave to El Guardero, he talked about his present and future. He said: "I have not played in the World Cup and I want to show what I am worth in this European Championship. Next year will be my year. I want to play but at Real Madrid it is hard. My goal is to play 40 games and be important. I will talk to the club after the European Championship, there must be harmony between the club, the coach and the player". Milan are strongly interested...



FOR MORE OF THE TOP NEWS, SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY.