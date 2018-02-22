Man United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in Napoli star duo

Napoli had a very impressive season as they ended up with 91 points in the Italian Serie A standings (finishing second behind Allegri's Juve). They became the first Italian Serie A team to hit the 90 point mark and fail to win the league title. Even so, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was very pleased with his club's season. Maurizio Sarri's future is in heavy doubt as it seems like Carlo Ancelotti might very well come in to replace him. There have been reports saying that Napoli might have to sell off one of their star players this off-season and many clubs have their eyes on Italian national team star Jorginho.



Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed that many EPL clubs have their eyes on him and Koulibaly including Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. Will Napoli sell one of them? This remains to be seen but what seems clear is that they won't come cheap....