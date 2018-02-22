Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred has hinted that he wants to move to greener pastures.

The Brazilian midfielder is seen by many as being Manchester City’s replacement for Fernandinho, who is getting long in the tooth at age 33.

Speaking to SporTV, the 25-year-old Fred said that :

"I made it clear to the club that I was very happy here but I want to make a bigger leap in my career.”

"There are other clubs interested in England and France. I want to make a bigger leap, I made it clear to the club.”

He is also liked by Manchester United, who could lose Marouane Fellaini to another club, and are also seeing Michael Carrick retire.

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination.

"I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it"s my moment.

"The club are reluctant to release [me]. I have a contract until 2021. As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."

The midfielder is represented by former Arsenal man Gilberto Silva, but isn’t expected to be cheap.