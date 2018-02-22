Manchester United are very close to sealing a crucial deal that will revamp their left-back position.

According to FootMercato in France, the Red Devils are in pole position for Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli, and are in fact close to nabbing the Algerian international.

The 27-year-old has also been linked to the likes of Arsenal and PSG, as well as Bayern Munich.

Known for his hard-running, attacking approach, the former Saint-Etienne man has skipped a large part of the current season through injury, but would be an immediate upgrade over incumbents Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, who have both failed in the role.

While Paris Saint-Germain are also known to be interested in the 27-year-old, Ghoulam’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is putting pressure on the Red Devils to finalize the deal.

While the Algerian has a deal with Napoli until 2022, he is set to cost United €55 million.

The impressive Ashley Young may want to watch out, his honeymoon period as left-back may well be over...