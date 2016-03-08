Man United considering extending Inter target Matic’s contract
13 January at 17:25English Premier League outfit Manchester United are considering extending the contract of veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and has been heavily linked with the likes of league rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past.
However, as per the latest report, United’s hierarchy are considering offering Matic a one-year extension as they do not want to lose the player for free in the summer.
However, it is not clear whether the defensive midfielder will be willing to stay at the club considering the fact that UEFA Euro 2020 is less than six months away.
Matic has been at United since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of €44.7 million.
Since then, the 31-year-old has represented the Red Devils in 99 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score three times and also provided four assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments