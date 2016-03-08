A shock twist in the Matteo Darmian: according to reports in the UK,

Signed for under €20 million back in 2015, the ex-Torino man has been a disappointment, finding himself being benched last season as Ashley Young was adapted by José Mourinho as a left-back instead of both the Italian international and Luke Shaw.

Recent reports had indicated that Man United were happy to let the 28-year-old walk if he wanted to, and Darmian went as far as to tell Libero that he wanted to return to Italy, where Inter, Juve and Napoli are all fans.

“United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, anyone must deserve the place and I work in light of this,” he said.

“But of course I'd rather play more, even if it means leaving Manchester; where I dream of going back to is Italy, in Serie A, where I got a lot of satisfaction.”

Yet the Sun say that the Red Devils are now considering a new deal for him.

This could have something to do with Mourinho not quite getting the signings he wanted in the summer, and being forced to make do - something he has done very well at in his career. Shaw has, after all, started all four EPL games this season, and spoke recently of earning the Special One’s trust again.

Could the same thing be happening to Darmian?