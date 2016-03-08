According to German newspaper Bild, the Red Devils have made contact today regarding none other than Jerome Boateng, who has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mannschaft star is coming off a disappointing season, in which Germany’s premature World Cup elimination and injuries kept the 29-year-old off the big stage.

It appears that Jose Mourinho opened a channel in the last few hours, as he wants to complete the Red Devils’ centre-back pairing with the former Man City defender. With Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly struggling, the Portuguese man wants to knuckle down at the back in order to build a winner.

​Boateng - who was rumoured by some outlets to be agreeing terms with Paris Saint-Germain - made some rather indicative comments recently, claiming that he had “

“So now I certainly reach a point where I have to answer certain questions to myself: ‘What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?

“This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life.”

experienced everything at FC Bayern.