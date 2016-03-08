Man United contacted Bayern superstar this morning
06 August at 12:30Manchester United look ready to land quite the gem in the transfer window.
According to German newspaper Bild, the Red Devils have made contact today regarding none other than Jerome Boateng, who has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
The Mannschaft star is coming off a disappointing season, in which Germany’s premature World Cup elimination and injuries kept the 29-year-old off the big stage.
It appears that Jose Mourinho opened a channel in the last few hours, as he wants to complete the Red Devils’ centre-back pairing with the former Man City defender. With Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly struggling, the Portuguese man wants to knuckle down at the back in order to build a winner.
Boateng - who was rumoured by some outlets to be agreeing terms with Paris Saint-Germain - made some rather indicative comments recently, claiming that he had “experienced everything at FC Bayern.
“So now I certainly reach a point where I have to answer certain questions to myself: ‘What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?
“This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life.”
Go to comments