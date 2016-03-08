Man United, De Gea can become Buffon's heir at PSG
15 October at 15:30David De Gea's contract with Manchester United is set to expire in June next year and the Red Devils are doing everything possible to prolong the agreement they have with the Spanish international. However, there could be a surprise twist to this story with a French club lurking in the background.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, PSG have inserted themselves between De Gea and United and are ready to snatch the goalkeeper from under the English team's nose as a replacement for the 40-year-old Gianluigi Buffon, who arrived from Juventus this summer.
De Gea's departure from England would be another blow from Manchester United, who are not experiencing the best of starts to their Premier League campaign, with Jose Mourinho's position reportedly being at great risk
The 27-year-old joined United in 2011 for Atletico Madrid and has since then appeared in over 300 matches for the club, helping them win 1 Premier League title, 1 FA Cup title, 1 League Cup title as well as the Europa League trophy in 2016/17.
