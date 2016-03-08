Man United dealt blow as Napoli find Lozano agreement
04 May at 09:15Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their chase of Hirving Lozano, as the Mexican has now agreed a deal with Italian giants Napoli.
Lozano has been one of the most wanted stars in Europe and apart from having impressed for PSV, he also impressed in the FIFA World Cup of 2018 for Mexico, scoring against Germany.
Corriere dello Sport state that Napoli have struck an agreement for Lozano, weeks after trying to find a discount on the Mexican forward.
The outlet states that a meeting between the two parties was held recently and it saw Mino Raiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Aurelio de Laurentiis hold talks about Lozano.
They agreed a fee of 40 million euros for the Man United target and agreed to hand the player a contract till the summer of 2024.
While Lozano's club season is already over due to injury, he had scored 17 times for PSV this season and had racked up a tally of eight assists too.
