Man United demand a huge amount for Pogba as SMS could be his alternative, Inter begin Lukaku talks with the red devils: the top news of the day

10 July at 22:05
It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.

First off, according to reports from Marca, Man United values Paul Pogba at an astronomical amount of 180 million euros and it will take that amount of money to convince them to let the player leave Old Trafford. Real Madrid and Juve have been warned...

If the red devils do eventually sell off Pogba, then they might turn their attention to Lazio's SMS. According to Sport Witness (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Man United have interest in Lazio's SMS but they would first need to sell Paul Pogba off before making an offer for the Serbian star. Time will tell...

Finally, according to Sky Sport, Inter's Piero Ausilio is in England today as he is set to meet Man United concerning Romelu Lukaku. The red devils want to get 80 million euros for him as Ausilio will try to reduce this number. The nerazzurri want to sell both Icardi and Nainggolan as this should help them finance a move for Lukaku.

FOR MORE OF THE TOP NEWS, SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY.

