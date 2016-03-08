Man United eye signings of Juve targets Eriksen, Haaland in January
20 December at 09:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are eyeing signings of league rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen and Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s star striker Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window, as per Goal.com.
The Manchester-based club have been in the market to sign players as they look out of depth in number of positions in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, United’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward is under increasing pressure to produce the goods in the transfer market especially after losing Takumi Minamino to rivals Liverpool who signed the Japanese international for just £7.25 million.
The report stated that Minamino was one of the candidates United were evaluating but Woodward was not aware of the player’s buyout clause which is why the club never made an approach for him.
It is believed that the 48-year-old is under pressure to produce better in the transfer market and he will be eager to make up for it by making double-signing of Eriksen and Haaland in the January transfer window.
