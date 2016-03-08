Man United eyeing swap deal with Inter to bring Skriniar to the Old Trafford
16 February at 16:45In the past few weeks, there have been many talks of Milan Skriniar's renewal with Inter, with the deal reportedly being a step away from completion, as the Nerazzurri hope to resist interest from various top European clubs. However, rumours in England continue to link the Slovakian defender with a move out of the club.
According to The Independent Skriniar is Manchester United's top goal for next season, even exceeding Kalidou Koulibaly in the preferences of the Red Devils management, while in the second row there is Andersen from Sampdoria.
The defeat in the Champions League against PSG revealed the gaps in the defence that Solskjaer's team has and in June it is likely that Eric Bailly will leave the club. It is not excluded that the Ivorian could be proposed to Inter as a technical counterpart in the Skriniar deal.
The 24-year-old has been one of the pillars of Luciano Spalletti's team so far this season, starting in almost every match for the Nerazzurri when at the coach's disposal.
