He arrived at Manchester United last January and was expected to be one of the leaders of Jose Mourinho's team. Alexis Sanchez, instead, has been a disappointment and did not manage to fully adapt after his departure from Arsenal. Now, the Chilean could be set for another winter transfer market move. According to reports in England , Sanchez is looking around for a change once again and wants to leave Manchester United after only a year at the Old Trafford.The 29-year-old has scored just 1 goal and made 1 assist in 7 matches for the club in all competitions. The second half of last season was similarly disappointing from Sanchez, as he only managed to score 2 goals and assist another 3 in 12 matches compared to the 7 goals and 3 assists for Arsenal before changing teams.Overall, these numbers show a dip in form for the Chilean, who finished 3rd in the top scorer standings in 2016/17 with 24 goals just behind Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.