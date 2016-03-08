Man United flop expresses desire to leave the club
19 October at 12:05He arrived at Manchester United last January and was expected to be one of the leaders of Jose Mourinho's team. Alexis Sanchez, instead, has been a disappointment and did not manage to fully adapt after his departure from Arsenal. Now, the Chilean could be set for another winter transfer market move.
According to reports in England, Sanchez is looking around for a change once again and wants to leave Manchester United after only a year at the Old Trafford.
The 29-year-old has scored just 1 goal and made 1 assist in 7 matches for the club in all competitions. The second half of last season was similarly disappointing from Sanchez, as he only managed to score 2 goals and assist another 3 in 12 matches compared to the 7 goals and 3 assists for Arsenal before changing teams.
Overall, these numbers show a dip in form for the Chilean, who finished 3rd in the top scorer standings in 2016/17 with 24 goals just behind Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.
