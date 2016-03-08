Man United identify Pogba replacement amid Juve and Real Madrid talks

11 June at 13:15
It will be a revolutionary summer at Manchester United. In fact, the Red Devils are ready to sharply reduce the team's overall salary, which is why the future's of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea are uncertain and they seem to be the primary candidates to leave the Old Trafford.

The goal is to keep Paul Pogba, considered the star of the English team. The French midfielder is on the wishlist of several top European clubs, Juventus and Real Madrid above all.

According to Tuttosport, United want to keep their jewel and perhaps even renew his contract but are already preparing for the eventuality of a departure. Should be impossible to keep the Frenchman, the substitute would be ready: Sporting's Bruno Fernandes.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.