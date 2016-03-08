Man United identify Pogba replacement amid Juve and Real Madrid talks

It will be a revolutionary summer at Manchester United. In fact, the Red Devils are ready to sharply reduce the team's overall salary, which is why the future's of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea are uncertain and they seem to be the primary candidates to leave the Old Trafford.



The goal is to keep Paul Pogba, considered the star of the English team. The French midfielder is on the wishlist of several top European clubs, Juventus and Real Madrid above all.



According to Tuttosport, United want to keep their jewel and perhaps even renew his contract but are already preparing for the eventuality of a departure. Should be impossible to keep the Frenchman, the substitute would be ready: Sporting's Bruno Fernandes.