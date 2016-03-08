Manchester United are interested in making a bid for Mateo Kovacic, according to the latest reports.

The Croatian star has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, and is liked by Juventus and Inter, the latter of whom sold him to the Galacticos three seasons ago for €30 million, never starting more than 19 games in a single Liga campaign.

Cadena Cope claim that the Red Devils are interested in him. He is only 24 years old.

He has a deal with the Merengues until 2021, but recently claimed that he would be interested in a move:

“I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch.

“I know that it’s difficult to be a starter at Real Madrid, especially when I arrived at a really young age.

“I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I’d have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter.

“I think I can have this opportunity and it’s one I want right now. “

He does, however, have a release clause of €300 million.