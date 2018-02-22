According to Darren Lewis of the Mirror (via 101greatgoals), Tottenham can let him go now, or have him leave next summer for only €25 million.

Juventus, PSG and Barcelona also want a piece of the Belgian.

The Diable Rouge has seen his starting time dip significantly this season as the North Londoners have preferred Davinson Sanchez, with talk that Alderweireld wasn’t trying hard enough in training.

United are still looking for that elusive second centre-back, with Eric Bailly taking a step back this season.

It appears that Tottenham have been unable to persuade Alderweireld to agree to new terms, and are holding out for a massive €75 million for their man.

There is no mention of any swap with Anthony Martial, who is not in Jose Mourinho’s good books but who is liked by Tottenham. Other potential swap deals (Luke Shaw, Danny Rose) haven’t come to fruition either.