Man United legend: 'Van Gaal's United were the worst in history'

30 March at 17:30
Speaking to Sky Sport about former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal, who spent some time at the club after David Moyes ill-fated spell at the club, Gary Neville gave his thoughts.

Speaking on Van Gaal's United, Neville said:

"​The football expressed by Manchester United under van Gaal is the worst in the whole history of this club, at least from what I saw. Even Mourinho's game was far superior, despite not meeting the needs of the fans."

