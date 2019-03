Man United legend: 'Van Gaal's United were the worst in history'

Speaking to Sky Sport about former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal, who spent some time at the club after David Moyes ill-fated spell at the club, Gary Neville gave his thoughts.Speaking on Van Gaal's United, Neville said:"​The football expressed by Manchester United under van Gaal is the worst in the whole history of this club, at least from what I saw. Even Mourinho's game was far superior, despite not meeting the needs of the fans."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.