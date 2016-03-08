Man United legend: 'Van Gaal's United were the worst in history'
30 March at 17:30Speaking to Sky Sport about former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal, who spent some time at the club after David Moyes ill-fated spell at the club, Gary Neville gave his thoughts.
Speaking on Van Gaal's United, Neville said:
"The football expressed by Manchester United under van Gaal is the worst in the whole history of this club, at least from what I saw. Even Mourinho's game was far superior, despite not meeting the needs of the fans."
