It looks like Ante Rebic is developing quite the following.

The Croatian star has done very well with his country, his goal against Argentina and tireless work ethic allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to make its way to the World Cup semi-finals.

And it now appears that Manchester United and Arsenal are also in the race to sign the former Fiorentina winger. He is also liked by Tottenham, who expressed an interested a few weeks ago.

The writers of the report, Sport Bild have claimed, however, that Bayern Munich are in pole position.

The Eintracht man netted nine goals for the Bundesliga side last season, and is reportedly very much liked by Niko Kovac, who was in Frankfurt with him and has now moved… to Bayern!

Rebic, 24, was recently praised by Munich legend Lothar Matthaus, who bigged him up for “consistently showing strong performances for a year and a half, he's got speed, dribbling ability & passion.



"He is one of the top players in the Bundesliga. If FC Bayern needs someone for that position, Rebič would be an obvious option."