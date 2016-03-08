Man United look to Italy to strengthen their defence

Manchester United will look to Italy to strengthen their side, according to Tuttomercatoweb.



Much will depend, who is the manager for the next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing very well, but there are more names likes, from Allegri to Pochettino. In any case, the names that are being looked at are Joao Cancelo of Juventus and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli. Cancelo would require a bid for € 60 million and for Koulibaly United would need to stump up 100 million before Napoli will listen.



The 20 times English champions are considering the goodbyes to - Matteo Darmian, as well as one of Chris Smalling or Viktor Lindelof.



