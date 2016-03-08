Dimitar Berbatov has lit up

It’s all going downhill for the Red Devils right now, their recent Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Derby County being further marred by Paul Pogba’s demotion from the role of vice-captain.

The French star has failed so far to live up to his massive pricetag, and he is wanted by Juventus and Barcelona. The English press claims that the former Bianconeri has already told Mourinho that he wants to leave in January.

Berbatov, a former Red Devil himself, has claimed that the two are destabilising the Old Trafford setup.

Speaking to Betfair, he said that "If you are a captain or vice-captain, you're more often than not speaking on behalf of the players, and there is nothing wrong with giving the manager your thoughts.

"But this shouldn't be done in the media - it helps nobody for these arguments to be played out in public. Apart from the media themselves of course!”

There is talk - ESPNFC have reported on this - that the Manchester United dressing room has rebelled against Mourinho.

"In modern football, players are very powerful, they are the stars of the show. It's normal for them to have opinions, but they need to be backed up.