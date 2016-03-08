Man United, Mourinho has his eyes on a few Serie A center-back stars
08 October at 22:45Manchester United haven't started off this season in great fashion as there is now a ton of pressure on Man United coach José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach said yesterday that he is "a hunted man" as his Man United future is in serious doubt. ESPN have reported today that José Mourinho is urging the United directors to sign a young star center-back as the Portuguese coach reportedly has his eyes on AC Milan's captain Alessio Romagnoli and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar (perhaps both).
Manchester United came back from being 0-2 down against Newcastle this past week-end in the EPL to eventually win 3-2 as Mourinho does now in fact have a bit more wiggle room. Let's not forget that the red devils were after players like Diego Godin, Jerome Boateng and Alderweireld this past summer but in the end, they failed to sign a new center-back. Time will tell...
