Man United, Mourinho: "I am a hunted man but I can handle it..."
06 October at 21:40Manchester United played against Newcastle today as they ended up winning by a 3-2 score line. Newcastle had a 0-2 lead but Man United stormed back in the second half thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez. Here is what under fire José Mourinho had to say after the game as he talked to the press (via EuroSport):
" There is a lot of wickedness out there and it's clear that I am being hunted but it's okay, I can handle it. I am 55 years old and I haven't seen this in a while but it's okay. Marcus Rashford? He looked a bit sad on the field. McTominay? I think he seemed a little scared today on the pitch at times. Pressure? I think people have been blaming me for anything so let's see...".
