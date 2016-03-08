United, Mourinho responds: "We lost 3-0 which is the number of Epl titles I have..."

Manchester United lost to Tottenham today by a 0-3 score line as United fans aren't very happy with José Mourinho. Mourinho wasn't happy either as he had this to say to the local press on matter: "Poor result? We lost 0-3 which is the same number of EPL titles that I have. I have more Premier league titles than the other 19 EPL managers, I want respect...". You can view some original José Mourinho quotes as well as pictures bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.