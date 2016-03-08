Man United, Mourinho struggling to cope with Italians at Stamford bridge
20 October at 22:30Chelsea and Manchester United faced off against one another today in London as both clubs had to settle for a point each in the end. Antonio Rudiger had given the blues the lead but Anthony Martial scored two second half goals to give the red devils the lead. Towards the end of the game, Barkley tied things up at two as both clubs got a point each. After Barkley's late goal, Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni celebrated in front of José Mourinho which infuriated the Portuguese coach.
It is not a secret that José Mourinho (who previously coached Chelsea) has had a hard time at Stamford bridge especially when facing an Italian counter-part (here is what Mourinho had previously told Conte via Calciomercato.com).
From Maurizio Sarri to Antonio Conte, there is something with the Italian style of coaching that José Mourinho has had a hard time to cope with especially when playing in London...
