Paul Pogba has come under fire again from pundits in England.

A fascinating point has been made by Ian Wright, who claims that the French star’s strong performance in his country’s World Cup win this summer may be more of a problem than a help.

"In the Premier League, if we are honest, he hasn't done it consistently," Wright told

"Coming back with the World Cup medal has given him a false sense of security and made him think he is bigger than this.

"We need to see more of him and what he is capable of doing.

"I am sure there are teams that would want him and are monitoring the situation."

The €105 million signing has failed to live up to expectations since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, scoring only 12 EPL goals since his move.

He spent all summer bickering with Jose Mourinho and flirting with Barcelona and Juventus.

Wright also thinks that his strong performance makes him difficult to drop, and will have also given the Frenchman more confidence. Perhaps too much...

"There are two massive egos and neither are backing down,” he added.

"Pogba could have easily shut it down but Manchester United fans are thinking: ‘Here we go again'.