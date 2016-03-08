Man United on alert as Juventus keep Manolas deal on stand-by
11 May at 13:45Serie A giants Juventus have decided to now keep a deal and move for Kostas Manolas on stand-by.
Manolas has been linked with a move away from Roma this summer, with Manchester United already having held talks in January for a possible move for him in the summer. But Juventus have also been linked with him, as they look for a quality central defender with Andrea Barzagli retiring.
Il Corriere di Torino reveal that Juventus are deciding to not go ahead with a deal for Manolas because they don't feel he has the same character as the mould of the players they want to sign in the summer.
The Greek's character doesn't convince the bianconeri leadership, despite the club already having held talks with the player's entourage and the talks have progressed well too.
Roma are expected to let atleast one of their prized players let in the summer if they don't get Champions League football for next season. The list of players who can leave includes Manolas, Cengiz Under, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo.
