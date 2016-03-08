Man United out of Champions League: the clause that could help Juve and Inter to sign Alexis

After Man United’s 1 – 1 draw with Huddersfield, Champions league qualification is no longer possible for England’s most successful club.







However, the misfortune of United could be good news for Juventus and Inter in their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez.



In the Chilean's contract, there is a clause could help Sanchez’s exit from the Red Devils. As reported by the Daily Mail, in fact, in the event of failure to qualify for the Champions League, the former Arsenal and Udinese player will see his wages reduced by 25%.



Alexis Sanchez will see his enormous £500,000-a-week salary cut by £125,000 to £375,000 if he remains at the club, which could be an incentive for him to seek a change of scenery.

