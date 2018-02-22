Manchester United are preparing a Plan B in case David De Gea leaves, Don Balon write.

The Spanish outlet claims that the Red Devils are preparing to recruit Marc-André Ter Stegen in case they are unable to keep De Gea.

Don Balon only mention Paris Saint-Germain as suitors for shotstopper, though it is of course known that Real Madrid have been tailing him for a while.

The Red Devils are, in case of a departure, ready to spend €100 million on Ter Stegen, who has made the Barcelona goal his own over the last two seasons. Initially viewed with some suspicion after some unconvincing performances, the 26-year-old has gone on to play very well, and quietly establish himself as one of the elite goalkeepers out there.

Don Balon claim that this offer has already come to the knowledge of Luis Suarez, and perhaps more players in the Culés’ locker room.