Tuttosport have quite the scoop for us: they believe that Jose Mourinho has a cunning plan to bring Leonardo Bonucci to Manchester!

Bonucci, 31, could be sold by the Rossoneri in order to balance the books and respect Financial Fair Play.

Mourinho has been reported to have spoken to the star centre-back in the last few days, and has an ace up his sleeve: Memphis Depay!

The 24-year-old has rebounded well from his negative United experience, scoring 19 goals in all competitions for OL and adding 16 assists.

United could be tempted to offer some form of a swap deal to Milan.

Would the Rossoneri be willing to part from a man they signed to be the focal point of their defence? Bonucci would certainly solve United’s problems at the back, that’s for sure...

According to the Turinese paper, the defender has been on the Special One’s radar for some time now, and it appears that the Red Devils are ratcheting up the pressure to have the Italy defender.While the Dutchman doesn’t belong to United anymore, the Red Devils have a buy-back clause for him.