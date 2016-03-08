Things aren’t going swimmingly at Manchester United, with recent reports indicating that the squad is “angry and frustrated” with Coach José Mourinho.

The Portuguese Coach seems light years removed from the man who won two Champions League titles with Inter and Porto, and his recent decision to demote Paul Pogba from the role of vice-captain hasn’t gone down well in the dressing room.

This appears to have been provoked by Pogba’s comments about United needing to play more attacking football at Old Trafford. United drew with Wolves at the weekend, then lost to Derby in the EFL Cup.

Pogba was absent from that game, and it seems like Mourinho claiming that the team was “in trouble” hasn’t helped.

ESPNFC’s sources tell them that the Special One is "picking fights with his players and then asking them to play for him," while another close to agent Mino Raiola claims that the Italo-Dutch man believes that Mourinho “has lost his greatest asset: the ability to cajole, read and relate to his players.”