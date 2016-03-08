Man United ready to deal Napoli blow in James Rodriguez pursuit: the latest
13 June at 12:15James Rodriguez will not join Bayern Munich on a permanent basis and will also not stay at Real Madrid, who are looking to sell the Colombian in the upcoming transfer market. The Los Blancos want 55 million for the player, who has been linked to a Napoli move in recent days.
Manchester United could take advantage of Napoli's uncertainty to pay the demanded fee, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Red Devils would be willing to satisfy Florentino Perez' demands. The Real Madrid president does not want to hear about another loan deal, which was proposed by Aurelio De Laurentiis and will sell the player with this formula only in the case of the inclusion of an obligation to buy.
Napoli do not want to spend that much money and will take their time to persuade the Spanish club to accept a lower offer or a right of redemption. The problem is, however, that United could take advantage of the situation, as the club needs to make a big transfer, especially in the case of Lukaku's and Pogba's departures from the Old Trafford.
On the other hand, Napoli have an ace up there sleeve: Carlo Ancelotti. James Rodriguez is very attached to the Italian coach and there is great esteem between the two.
