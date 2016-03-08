Man United ready to make January offer for struggling AC Milan star: the details
12 October at 20:30Manchester United wants to strengthen its attack in January after failing to replace the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Summer during the summer. According to the Daily Telegraph (via sport.pl), one of the potential reinforcements for the Red Devils' is AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek.
According to the British newspaper, United would be ready to offer 40 million euros for the Polish attacker during the January transfer market but the Rossoneri's financial requirements are slightly higher - 50 million.
Piatek has had a negative start to the season along with the entire Milan team. The Rossoneri currently sit 13th in the Serie A table and the club has sacked coach Marco Giampaolo to replace him with Stefano Pioli.
Piatek himself has been a target of harsh criticism from the fans, as he has scored just two goals throughout the season so far, both coming from the penalty spot. The Pole is yet to score a goal from open play.
