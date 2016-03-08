Man United ready to rival Milan for signing of Barca’s Todibo
23 December at 12:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to the Sport.
The 19-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
It is believed that Todibo is eager to leave the current Spanish champions in the mid-season transfer window in order to get more first-team football.
As per the latest report, United have established contact with the representatives of the Catalan-based outfit for the availability of the French U21 international as they are eager to bolster their defensive unit where the options are limited especially after the departure of Chris Smalling who is expected to make a permanent move to Serie A outfit AS Roma in the near future.
Todibo has joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window from French club Toulouse for a reported transfer fee of just €1 million.
