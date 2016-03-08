Manchester United are interested in signing Gareth Bale this summer, according to the latest reports from England.

The Red Devils are set to make the 28-year-old their highest earner, and are allegedly ready to spend a massive €97 million for the Welshman.

​Bale seemed to have a decent season at Real Madrid this year, until he scored an

The Welsh international still managed a massive 20 goals in all competitions this season, along with four assists.

The Manchester side have long been linked to the former Tottenham star, who joined Real for over €100 million in 2013.

The Welsh international has recently made a call to play more, with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio rivals for starting time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I was very disappointed to not be starting, I thought that I deserved to start,' Bale said after the final. 'I want to be playing every week. And if I can't do it at Real Madrid then I will have to do it elsewhere.

“I just want to enjoy this moment and have a rest. Then I will sit down with everybody at a big table and see what my next move is.”