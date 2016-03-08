Man United ready to take Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

24 March at 13:15
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is tempted by several Premier clubs, according to Mail.
 
The Chelsea winger, who has not started a game yet this season in the league, has become frustrated with his lack of chances under struggling boss Sarri.
 
After Bayern failed to pry the winger away in January, it is believed that Manchester United will step up their pursuit in the summer.
 
Hudson-Odoi grabbed this first England goal vs the Czech Republic on Friday night.
 
 

