This comes just at a time when rivals Real Madrid are being linked to the Mexican sensation, who scored twice at the World Cup this summer, including the winner against Germany.

"The World Cup went well for me, and a lot of clubs went to see me. That's something really nice for me," the PSV youngster said in a press conference on Monday (via goal.com).

The 22-year-old is also liked by Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. He netted 19 goals for PSV Eindhoven last season, proving to be a massive hit with the fans.

"The truth is, with Barcelona my agent told me there was interest,” he added.

“He'll see the options that come. For me, it would be a dream to come to this great club if God allows it in the future, but the most important thing right now is focusing on PSV and enjoy it as much as possible."

Don Balon had written yesterday that the Mexican international was part of a plotted three-player swoop by Real Madrid, who also wanted Marcos Alonso and Adrien Rabiot.