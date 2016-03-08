Man United’s possible Champions League group of death
30 August at 12:00The draw for the group stage of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League takes place this evening in Montecarlo, Monaco. The draw will take place at 6PM local time and the pot bandings were officially released last night as the final qualifiers came to a close.
The pots are as follows:
FIRST POT: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester City
SECOND POT: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Tottenham and Roma
THIRD POT: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA Moscow
FOURTH POT: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Hoffenheim and AEK Athens
Manchester United find themselves in the second pot for the draw, meaning that they are guaranteed to face off against one of the extremely unforgiving first pot and one of the tricky teams from the third pot, and, potentially, could even find themselves drawn against Inter Milan from the fourth pot.
Worst case scenario? Real Madrid, Mancheter United, Monaco, Inter.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments