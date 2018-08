The draw for the group stage of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League takes place this evening in Montecarlo, Monaco. The draw will take place at 6PM local time and the pot bandings were officially released last night as the final qualifiers came to a close.The pots are as follows:FIRST POT: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester CitySECOND POT: Borussia Dortmund, Porto,, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Tottenham and RomaTHIRD POT: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA MoscowFOURTH POT: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter, Hoffenheim and AEK AthensManchester United find themselves in the second pot for the draw, meaning that they are guaranteed to face off against one of the extremely unforgiving first pot and one of the tricky teams from the third pot, and, potentially, could even find themselves drawn against Inter Milan from the fourth pot.Worst case scenario? Real Madrid, Mancheter United, Monaco, Inter.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.