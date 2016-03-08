Man United, Sanchez could already leave in January
30 September at 16:10At the moment, everything at Manchester United is going badly. The team is underperforming heavily, coach Mourinho is losing control over the team and the team's top players are expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation. Simply put, nothing is going the right way.
One thing that has not gone the way expected is the arrival of Alexis Sanchez. The player moved to the club in January this year after 4 successful years at Arsenal. But the player is not living up to the potential and has scored only 3 goals across all competitions since his arrival.
According to Daily Star in England, Sanchez's adventure at the club could already be over. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to offload the Chilean already in January, just a year after signing him.
This season, so far, is only a confirmation that it is not the same Alexis Sanchez as we observed at Arsenal. The 29-year-old has only registered one Premier League assist for his club this season in 5 matches.
