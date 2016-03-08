Man United, Scholes: 'Pogba? He didn't respect Mourinho. Allegri?...'

Paul Pogba seems to be doing better at Man United under new coach Solskjaer. Ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes spoke to the Sun (via Calciomercato.com) on the matter, here is what he had to say concerning Paul Pogba:



'Pogba-Mourinho? Well he didn't have any respect for José Mourinho, even I had differences with him when I was still playing. Pogba is now doing much better since he is using his head. He has tremendous qualities clearly and we saw the player he can become in these last 8-10 games. He has been doing very well. The difference? Well he was playing for himself under Mourinho where as now he seems to be focusing more on the team. I have been one of Pogba's biggest critics and I hate doing so since I played alongside him in the past. I know him and I know what he can become. He has so much talent, which is why he has to stay focused on the objectives ahead. Solskjaer? What he accomplished with Pogba wasn't easy. He helped him a lot I feel. Allegri? I don't think Allegri would've had this type of approach with him either...'.