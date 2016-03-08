

101greatgoals quote the BBC, who claim that a Red Devil source told them: Manchester United are not interested in bringing in Zinedine Zidane if José Mourinho walks the plank.

Fears are rife that “third season syndrome” is setting in at Old Trafford, as Mourinho has generally struggled to remain or do well at the same club in his third campaign. He didn’t sign on after winning the Champions League at Inter, and both his adventures at Chelsea totalled only 5 years combined. His time at Real Madrid saw the players rebel against him.

Zidane left the Merengues job after doing everything Mourinho had set up to do, namely win multiple Champions League titles and put the Galacticos back on top of the world.

The Frenchman resigned from his post after winning his third European Cup in Kiev against Liverpool, and was recently believed to be “the first name” on Ed Woodward’s list if he wanted to replace Jose Mourinho.

“Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?”