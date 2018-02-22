The Red Devils ended the Premier League campaign second, also losing the FA Cup final on Saturday to Chelsea.

Speaking to Standard Sport (via 101greatgoals) after the game, the Spanish midfielder emphasised that United “should have been fighting for the title with the amount of points we had”, but that rivals City “were perfect.”

“I think we are going the right way,” he said after the Cup Final loss.

“This season, we cannot take credit out from what Man City have done because they deserve to be champions and they have been almost perfect this season, or perfect.

“I think we have to keep going in this way. I think we are doing things right and try to be back playing finals.”

“I think I’ve been here already four seasons and I have played a lot of finals here, which is very good.

“This club is about trophies but first of all to win trophies you have to play finals and I think we are doing that.

“Normally in a normal Premier League we should have been fighting for the title with the amount of points we had.

“But Man City did perfect, so the only thing we can do is try to do the same next season.”

The 28-year-old’s future is up in the air, however, as he has started less regularly for the Reds, and his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2019.

He has been linked to AC Milan among many other clubs.